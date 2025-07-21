Ram Charan's Transformation For Peddi Breaks The Internet; Buchi Babu Sana Says 'Can’t Wait For This Changeover' - See Pic

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is currently immersed in Peddi, the much-awaited directorial by Buchi Babu Sana. The actor, along with team Peddi, is leaving no stone unturned to give audiences an experience that will stay with them long after the credits roll. Charan himself has said he's more excited about Peddi than he was for his blockbusters Rangasthalam and RRR.

On Monday morning, Ram Charan treated his fans to a jaw-dropping picture from his prep for Peddi, and needless to say, the photo is breaking the internet.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a powerful image where he’s seen showing off his chiselled physique. Sporting a neatly groomed beard and long hair tied in a bun, Charan looks intense and focused in a sleeveless black workout tee and shorts, resting one hand on a barbell. Alongside the photo, he wrote: "Changeover for @peddimovie begin!! Pure grit. True joy. 💪🏼"

Soon after, director Buchi Babu Sana reposted the image on his X handle (formerly Twitter), writing: "Can’t wait for this Changeover @AlwaysRamCharan Sirrrr🙏❤️🔥 @PeddiMovieOffl #peddii"And that was enough to send fans into a frenzy. The photo began trending across social media within hours, setting the tone for the week.

Charan seems completely locked in on Peddi. Back in May, he was in London for the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax statue. On the same day, during a fan meet, he spoke passionately about Peddi. A video of that interaction has recently gone viral, where Charan calls Peddi the most ‘exciting’ project of his career, more than Rangasthalam and RRR.

He said, “I hope everyone liked the Peddi glimpse. I think it’s one of the most riveting scripts I’ve done. Probably, it’s more exciting than Rangasthalam and RRR. I don’t say this for every film I do. So, you note this down today.”

Peddi is a rustic sports drama helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed Uppena. That film explored themes of caste and love, and starred Ram’s cousin Vaisshnav Tej alongside Krithi Shetty.

The first glimpse, which released in April, shows Ram Charan walking onto dusty ground as a crowd cheers him on. Lighting a beedi, he says, “Edaina ee nela mida unnapude seseyala” (I must do whatever I want as long as I’m alive). The teaser ends with him smashing a cricket ball out of the park, giving a hint of the fire to come.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharm. Music is being composed by the legendary AR Rahman, and the film is slated to release on Ram Charan's birthday next year (March 27, 2026). It officially went on floors in 2024.

Charan has also signed a film with director Sukumar, marking their second collaboration after Rangasthalam. That project is yet to go on floors.