RC16 Title Reveal on Ram Charan's Birthday, Fans Go Crazy Over Actor's Rugged Look with Septum Ring

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan celebrates his 40th birthday today. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled RC16, have unveiled his first look from the film. The team revealed two posters featuring Ram Charan in an intense avatar. In celebration of his birthday, the makers also revealed the official title of the film. Until now, the film was tentatively called RC16, but it is now officially named Peddi. The title has been making waves for some time, but it is now confirmed. Peddi first look and title reveal come as a treat for Ram Charan fans who have been waiting with bated breath for an update on the film.

The makers released stunning first-look posters, giving a glimpse of the intense character Ram Charan will portray. The actor sports long locks in the film, and his rugged, textured look is enhanced by a septum ring. His well-built physique is visible in the Peddi first look, hinting that the actor has put in significant effort to transform for the role. Sharing Ram Charan's first look on social media, the makers wrote, "𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃, 𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 ❤️‍🔥 #RC16 is #PEDDI 🔥💥 Happy Birthday Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan ✨."

Soon after Ram Charan's first look from Peddi landed on social media, it left fans in a tizzy. Reacting to Ram Charan's first look, a user on Instagram wrote, "Industry hit loading," while another said, "This is what real MASS is," and yet another commented, "We loved it🔥❤️..

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, RC16 is being billed as a pan-India spectacle. The powerhouse production banner Mythri Movie Makers is behind the project, with Sukumar Writings adding their creative touch. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman is composing the music, and R. Rathnavelu is handling cinematography. Avinash Kolla is the production designer.

Sources close to the film reveal that Peddi is being made on a massive budget. The film went on November 22, 2024, in Mysuru. If buzz around Peddi is anything to go by, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to amp up the film with stunning visuals, and top-notch technical excellence. The film features a star-studded cast, including Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful role. Other notable actors include Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma. Shivarajkumar, who plays Karunada Chakravarthy, recently visited Hyderabad for a look test and was spotted on set. Divyenndu, known for Mirzapur, will also star alongside Ram Charan.

Peddi aside, Ram Charan also has another pan-India project with Sukumar, tentatively titled RC17. The film reunites the duo after their successful 2018 film Rangasthalam.