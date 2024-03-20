Ram Charan's Blockbuster Hit Magadheera to Re-release in Theatres a Day Before His 39th Birthday

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 10 minutes ago

Ram Charan's Film Magadheera to Re-Release in Theatres a Day before Actor's Birthday

The 2009 film Magadheera, starring Ram Charan, is all set to re-release in cinemas ahead of the actor's birthday. Ram Charan's birthday falls on March 27.

Hyderabad: South Indian star Ram Charan's 2009 movie Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli, became one of the top-grossing Telugu films of its time. Now, the epic fantasy flick is all set for a theatrical re-release on March 26, a day before Ram Charan's birthday. This special screening aims to delight his fans in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This re-release holds immense possibility to draw back the crowds to cinemas for a nostalgic viewing experience. Starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, Dev Gill, and Sunil, among others, the film boasts a mesmerizing musical score by MM Keeravani.

Besides the grand return of Magadheera on the big screen, fans can expect an extra treat on Ram Charan's birthday, celebrated on March 27. A much-anticipated update indicates the release of the first track Jaragandi from his upcoming project Game Changer.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Ram Charan, currently engaged in the filming of Game Changer, is all set to enthral the audience with this political drama helmed by Shankar. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in the lead role. Following this venture, he has committed to his next project tentatively titled RC 16 with director Buchi Babu Sana, where Janhvi Kapoor will be the female lead. The ceremonial muhurat pujah for this film was conducted earlier today.

READ MORE

  1. RC 16: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan Launch Film with Pooja Ceremony - Watch
  2. Ahead of RC16 Launch, Ram Charan Relaxes by the Seaside with Upasana Konidela and Klin Kaara
  3. After 6 Years of Rangasthalam, Ram Charan and Pushpa Director Sukumar All Set to Join Hands: Reports

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.