Ram Charan's Blockbuster Hit Magadheera to Re-release in Theatres a Day Before His 39th Birthday

Hyderabad: South Indian star Ram Charan's 2009 movie Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli, became one of the top-grossing Telugu films of its time. Now, the epic fantasy flick is all set for a theatrical re-release on March 26, a day before Ram Charan's birthday. This special screening aims to delight his fans in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This re-release holds immense possibility to draw back the crowds to cinemas for a nostalgic viewing experience. Starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, Dev Gill, and Sunil, among others, the film boasts a mesmerizing musical score by MM Keeravani.

Besides the grand return of Magadheera on the big screen, fans can expect an extra treat on Ram Charan's birthday, celebrated on March 27. A much-anticipated update indicates the release of the first track Jaragandi from his upcoming project Game Changer.

Ram Charan, currently engaged in the filming of Game Changer, is all set to enthral the audience with this political drama helmed by Shankar. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in the lead role. Following this venture, he has committed to his next project tentatively titled RC 16 with director Buchi Babu Sana, where Janhvi Kapoor will be the female lead. The ceremonial muhurat pujah for this film was conducted earlier today.