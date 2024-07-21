Ram Charan Wishes 'Kaara Mummy' Upasana Konidela on Her Birthday with Never-before-Seen Selfie

Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of Mega Power Star Ram Charan, turned 35 on July 20. Throughout the day, fans, close friends, and family members flooded her with love and blessings on social media. The Telugu superstar too resorted to social media to express his sincere birthday greetings to his wife Upasana.

The RRR actor shared a heartfelt moment to mark the special occasion. Ram Charan posted an unseen selfie with his wife, along with a cute and heartfelt caption. Sharing the picture, Ram wrote, "Happy birthday kaara mummy!! (with a string of red heart emojis)." Upasana felt elated with the much-anticipated post, and responded, "Thank you, Mr. C." She also praised the superstar's selfie-taking abilities, writing, "Ur selfie skills are (beautiful hand emoji and smiling face with hearts emoticon)."

The couple, who got married in a lavish ceremony on June 14, 2012, welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara after 11 years of marriage. Since her birth, Ram Charan and Upasana have shared several photos of her on social media, delighting followers.

On the professional front, the Telugu actor is gearing up for the massive release of S Shankar's political thriller Game Changer. Along with Charan, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Srikanth, and others. Almost three years have passed since the movie's announcement in 2021.

The film revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who supports free and fair elections to change the political landscape and fight corrupt officials. Next up, Ram Charan will also appear with Janhvi Kapoor in an untitled movie. The movie was recently announced in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The multi-lingual film is helmed by directed by Buchi Babu Sana.