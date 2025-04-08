Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Reveals The 'Secret Sauce' Of Their Marriage: 'We Come In As...'

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have been a power couple admired by many, both for their love story and their mutual respect and understanding. Recently, in an interview with a social media influencer, Upasana shared insights into their 13-year-long relationship, offering a glimpse into what keeps their marriage strong.

When asked if it's challenging to be married to a superstar, Upasana admitted that no marriage is easy. "Every relationship has its ups and downs; ours is no different," she said. What stands out in their bond, however, is the foundation of mutual respect and equality. "We come in as equals; we understood that quite early in our marriage. He's a very, very secure man. And only a secure man will support a woman and push her to do more. That's what he does for me," Upasana shared.

She stated that marriage requires constant effort and communication. "Being there with me through my ups and downs, and me being there with him, is our secret sauce. And of course, marriage is not a bed of roses," she revealed. The couple also benefits from the strong support system of their extended family, with both sides playing a vital role in keeping them grounded.

Speaking about how they manage to balance their demanding careers and personal life, Upasana revealed one key habit they follow religiously - a weekly date night. "My mum used to tell us that once a week, you have to have a date night. It's so important, and we try to do that as much as possible," she said. These date nights are kept distraction-free, with no television or mobile phones, allowing them to truly connect and spend quality time together.

Upasana also mentioned the importance of open communication in their relationship. "If we have a problem with each other, we definitely talk about it. Communication is something that we're still building, and will continue to build until we die. You can't give up. It's like breathing," she added.

Ram Charan and Upasana first met as schoolmates and later reconnected in Hyderabad. After dating for a while, they got engaged in December 2011 and tied the knot in June 2012 in a grand ceremony. In June 2023, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Klin Kaara.