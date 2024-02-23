Ram Charan to Wrap up Game Changer's Hyderabad Shoot Schedule by March 2: Reports

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for high-octane action sequences for the upcoming Shankar-directed film Game Changer. Simultaneously, he has begun preparation for RC 16, a movie directed by Buchi Babu. The latest report from a newswire indicates that the Game Changer team is on the verge of wrapping up the shoot, with Ram Charan ready to tackle some larger-than-life scenes at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

According to the report, action choreographer duo Anbariv and art director Avinash Kolla are actively involved in the production. The plan is to conclude shooting and shift into post-production. The report stated that Ram Charan is keen on completing the Hyderabad schedule of Game Changer by March 2 before moving on to the next project.

The report further mentioned that the film's producer Dil Raju aims to release the movie in the last quarter of 2024. The official release date will be announced after the completion of the shoot. Despite facing challenges and schedule disruptions over the past two years, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is now poised to wrap up its final shooting schedule.

The journey of Shankar and Dil Raju has been full of obstacles and criticisms from fans due to shoot delays. However, the much-anticipated movie is nearing its completion, generating excitement among the fans. As the film nears its final stages of production, it promises to showcase the collective efforts of the cast and crew on the silver screen, eagerly awaited by audiences.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the movie features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, alongside Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal characters.