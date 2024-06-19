ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan to Undergo Rigorous Training in Australia for Buchi Babu Sana's Sports Drama

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

Ram Charan gears up for his role in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama by embarking on a transformative journey in Australia. He will undergo rigorous physical training and a complete makeover ahead of filming, slated to begin later this year.

Ram Charan to Undergo Rigorous Training in Australia for Buchi Babu Sana's Sports Drama (ANI image)

Hyderabad: Megastar Ram Charan is about to finish filming his scenes for the political action drama Game Changer. The Shankar directorial co-starring Kiara Advani has been in the works for three years. The actor has two more days to shoot before wrapping up the film, the release date of which will be announced soon. Up next, Ram Charan will feature in a sports drama by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. As per reports, the actor is going all out for this film set in rural areas.

The film's protagonist requires a particular makeover, and Ram Charan will shortly fly to Australia for rigorous training to get the desired physical appearance. The makers have claimed to have allocated a huge budget specifically for this change, and the entire process is estimated to take approximately two months. Ram is expected to look his part and for that he will fly to Australia to undergo the makeover, which will last two months.

After Charan completes his physical training, the shooting will most likely begin in September or October. The RRR actor will work alongside some of Australia's greatest trainers. Aside from physical alteration, Ram Charan will also get a makeover for the role. The team has picked several looks before settling on the final style.

The movie, tentatively titled RC16, will be co-produced by Sukumar Writings and presented by Mythri Movie Makers. AR Rahman, the Academy Award winner, will compose the music fort he sports drama. This film's shoot will take place on a massive set. The untitled film featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be released towards the end of 2025.

