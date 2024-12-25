Brace Up! Ram Charan's Game Changer Trailer to Be Out on THIS Date

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated political action thriller, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in dual roles, are all set to release its trailer on December 30, 2024. Directed by S. Shankar, this film marks a major milestone as Ram Charan's first collaboration with the celebrated director. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 10, 2025, after a long wait.

The trailer release date was shared by a film industry tracker on his X handle. Without giving much away, the film enthusiast wrote: "Game Changer Trailer Dec 30." The announcement of the trailer release follows the massive buzz generated by the film's teaser and songs.

The teaser, launched in Lucknow at a star-studded event, was an instant hit, amassing millions of views across social media platforms. In just over a minute, the teaser showcased Ram Charan's transformation from academia to an action-packed political hero, with glimpses of him fighting corrupt forces and engaging in romantic sequences with Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead.

The teaser alone has sparked widespread anticipation, teasing fans with its high-octane action and gripping political narrative. Ram Charan's portrayal of Ram Nandan IAS, an honest civil servant fighting for justice, has resonated deeply with audiences. His performance in dual roles, alongside the strong supporting cast, has raised expectations for what is to come in the film.

Adding to the excitement, the songs composed by S. Thaman have already started making waves. Moreover, with overseas bookings already underway and a massive pre-release event held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, USA, Game Changer is all set to take the global stage by storm.