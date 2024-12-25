ETV Bharat / entertainment

Brace Up! Ram Charan's Game Changer Trailer to Be Out on THIS Date

Ram Charan is soon going to drop the trailer of his highly anticipated film Game Changer following the release of the film's teaser and songs.

Ram Charan to Drop Game Changer Trailer Soon
Ram Charan to Drop Game Changer Trailer Soon (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated political action thriller, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in dual roles, are all set to release its trailer on December 30, 2024. Directed by S. Shankar, this film marks a major milestone as Ram Charan's first collaboration with the celebrated director. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 10, 2025, after a long wait.

The trailer release date was shared by a film industry tracker on his X handle. Without giving much away, the film enthusiast wrote: "Game Changer Trailer Dec 30." The announcement of the trailer release follows the massive buzz generated by the film's teaser and songs.

The teaser, launched in Lucknow at a star-studded event, was an instant hit, amassing millions of views across social media platforms. In just over a minute, the teaser showcased Ram Charan's transformation from academia to an action-packed political hero, with glimpses of him fighting corrupt forces and engaging in romantic sequences with Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead.

The teaser alone has sparked widespread anticipation, teasing fans with its high-octane action and gripping political narrative. Ram Charan's portrayal of Ram Nandan IAS, an honest civil servant fighting for justice, has resonated deeply with audiences. His performance in dual roles, alongside the strong supporting cast, has raised expectations for what is to come in the film.

Adding to the excitement, the songs composed by S. Thaman have already started making waves. Moreover, with overseas bookings already underway and a massive pre-release event held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, USA, Game Changer is all set to take the global stage by storm.

Read More

  1. Sukumar Reviews Game Changer, Predicts National Award for Ram Charan; Buchi Babu Sana Expresses Excitement
  2. Kiara Advani's Look in Game Changer Latest Poster Faces Backlash: 'Fire That Makeup Artist'
  3. Upasana Konidela Defends Ram Charan's Dargah Visit: 'Faith Unites, Never Divides'

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated political action thriller, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in dual roles, are all set to release its trailer on December 30, 2024. Directed by S. Shankar, this film marks a major milestone as Ram Charan's first collaboration with the celebrated director. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 10, 2025, after a long wait.

The trailer release date was shared by a film industry tracker on his X handle. Without giving much away, the film enthusiast wrote: "Game Changer Trailer Dec 30." The announcement of the trailer release follows the massive buzz generated by the film's teaser and songs.

The teaser, launched in Lucknow at a star-studded event, was an instant hit, amassing millions of views across social media platforms. In just over a minute, the teaser showcased Ram Charan's transformation from academia to an action-packed political hero, with glimpses of him fighting corrupt forces and engaging in romantic sequences with Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead.

The teaser alone has sparked widespread anticipation, teasing fans with its high-octane action and gripping political narrative. Ram Charan's portrayal of Ram Nandan IAS, an honest civil servant fighting for justice, has resonated deeply with audiences. His performance in dual roles, alongside the strong supporting cast, has raised expectations for what is to come in the film.

Adding to the excitement, the songs composed by S. Thaman have already started making waves. Moreover, with overseas bookings already underway and a massive pre-release event held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, USA, Game Changer is all set to take the global stage by storm.

Read More

  1. Sukumar Reviews Game Changer, Predicts National Award for Ram Charan; Buchi Babu Sana Expresses Excitement
  2. Kiara Advani's Look in Game Changer Latest Poster Faces Backlash: 'Fire That Makeup Artist'
  3. Upasana Konidela Defends Ram Charan's Dargah Visit: 'Faith Unites, Never Divides'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAME CHANGER TRAILERGAME CHANGER UPDATERAM CHARAN AND S SHANKARKIARA ADVANITOLLYWOOD ACTOR RAM CHARAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.