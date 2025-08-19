Ram Charan's Never-Seen-Before Avatar In Peddi Sets High Expectations For Pan-India Release

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan is all set for his upcoming pan-India project Peddi, a sports action drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana. The film, mounted on a grand scale, is already one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi has been envisioned as a large-scale rural sports drama. The movie features Ram Charan as the lead in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma. Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring the music, while cinematographer R Rathnavelu is taking care of the visuals. Editor Naveen Nooli is shaping the storyline, and Avinash Kolla is designing the production.

Ram Charan with celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim (Photo: Special arrangement)

The film was originally referred to as RC16 and was officially unveiled with a muhurtham ceremony held in Hyderabad on March 20, 2024. The function witnessed megastar Chiranjeevi clapping the board, and senior producer Allu Aravind presenting the script. The title of the film was later announced as Peddi on March 27, 2025, on the occasion of Ram Charan's 40th birthday.

Ram Charan's Striking New Look

One of the highlights of Peddi has been the revelation of Ram Charan's tough new avatar. In the first-look posters, he was seen with messy hair, a beard that was all awry, a nose ring, and a red-striped bold attire, smoking a cigar. Another poster depicted him holding a worn-out cricket bat in a rustic stadium under floodlights.

Ram Charan with Peddi team (Photo: Special arrangement)

Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim has been credited with presenting Ram Charan in an unseen avatar that has already started making waves on social media. Recent pictures of the star with Hakim went viral instantly, with fans hailing the transformation of the actor and looking forward to seeing more.

Originally scheduled to be released in 2025, the movie has been shifted to March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday. It will not just be released in its original Telugu language, but also dubbed into versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.