ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan Hails Netflix Documentary on SS Rajamouli as 'Perfect Tribute' in His Review

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

The Netflix documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli highlights the filmmaker’s groundbreaking career and his devotion to his craft. Ram Charan, who worked with Rajamouli on RRR, praised the documentary on Instagram, citing it as a "perfect tribute" to Rajamouli’s storytelling and craft, adding to its buzz.

Ram Charan Praises Netflix Documentary on SS Rajamouli
Ram Charan Praises Netflix Documentary on SS Rajamouli (ANI)

Hyderabad: The recently released documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli has garnered significant attention, highlighting the creative genius of India's leading filmmaker. This Netflix production dives into the remarkable career of SS Rajamouli, renowned for his groundbreaking work in Indian cinema, including global hits like Baahubali and RRR. One notable review of the documentary was dropped by Ram Charan, who has worked with the acclaimed filmmaker on notable projects such as Magadheera and the globally acclaimed RRR.

In a recent Instagram post, Charan praised the docuseries, stating, "Rajamouli Garu’s storytelling and dedication to his craft are truly inspiring. this documentary is a perfect tribute to his incredible career. " Charan’s enthusiastic review has further added buzz around the film. The film offers a captivating look into Rajamouli’s innovative storytelling and his impact on the film industry, featuring interviews and insights from actors and technicians who have collaborated with him.

On the professional front, Charan is preparing to begin shooting for his 16th project in September. Meanwhile, Rajamouli is in South Africa, scouting locations for his forthcoming ambitious film featuring Mahesh Babu. This upcoming project promises to add to Rajamouli’s tradition of creating visually stunning and compelling films.

The documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli not only celebrates the director’s achievements but also serves as a testament to his influential role in shaping contemporary Indian cinema. With Charan’s recent praise, the documentary is set to attract even more attention, highlighting Rajamouli’s extraordinary contributions to the film industry.

Read More

  1. Wayanad Landslides: 'Deeply Distressed' Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Together Donate Rs 1 Crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund
  2. Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli Trailer Out; Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar Gush about 'Legend' in Netflix Documentary
  3. Mark Your Calendars: Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer Finally Gets a Release Date; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The recently released documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli has garnered significant attention, highlighting the creative genius of India's leading filmmaker. This Netflix production dives into the remarkable career of SS Rajamouli, renowned for his groundbreaking work in Indian cinema, including global hits like Baahubali and RRR. One notable review of the documentary was dropped by Ram Charan, who has worked with the acclaimed filmmaker on notable projects such as Magadheera and the globally acclaimed RRR.

In a recent Instagram post, Charan praised the docuseries, stating, "Rajamouli Garu’s storytelling and dedication to his craft are truly inspiring. this documentary is a perfect tribute to his incredible career. " Charan’s enthusiastic review has further added buzz around the film. The film offers a captivating look into Rajamouli’s innovative storytelling and his impact on the film industry, featuring interviews and insights from actors and technicians who have collaborated with him.

On the professional front, Charan is preparing to begin shooting for his 16th project in September. Meanwhile, Rajamouli is in South Africa, scouting locations for his forthcoming ambitious film featuring Mahesh Babu. This upcoming project promises to add to Rajamouli’s tradition of creating visually stunning and compelling films.

The documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli not only celebrates the director’s achievements but also serves as a testament to his influential role in shaping contemporary Indian cinema. With Charan’s recent praise, the documentary is set to attract even more attention, highlighting Rajamouli’s extraordinary contributions to the film industry.

Read More

  1. Wayanad Landslides: 'Deeply Distressed' Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Together Donate Rs 1 Crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund
  2. Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli Trailer Out; Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar Gush about 'Legend' in Netflix Documentary
  3. Mark Your Calendars: Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer Finally Gets a Release Date; Deets Inside

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODERN MASTERS SS RAJAMOULIRAM CHARAN REVIEW MODERN MASTERSTOLLYWOOD NEWSSS RAJAMOULI DOCUMENTARYRAM CHARAN ABOUT SS RAJAMOULI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.