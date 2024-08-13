ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan Hails Netflix Documentary on SS Rajamouli as 'Perfect Tribute' in His Review

Hyderabad: The recently released documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli has garnered significant attention, highlighting the creative genius of India's leading filmmaker. This Netflix production dives into the remarkable career of SS Rajamouli, renowned for his groundbreaking work in Indian cinema, including global hits like Baahubali and RRR. One notable review of the documentary was dropped by Ram Charan, who has worked with the acclaimed filmmaker on notable projects such as Magadheera and the globally acclaimed RRR.

In a recent Instagram post, Charan praised the docuseries, stating, "Rajamouli Garu’s storytelling and dedication to his craft are truly inspiring. this documentary is a perfect tribute to his incredible career. " Charan’s enthusiastic review has further added buzz around the film. The film offers a captivating look into Rajamouli’s innovative storytelling and his impact on the film industry, featuring interviews and insights from actors and technicians who have collaborated with him.

On the professional front, Charan is preparing to begin shooting for his 16th project in September. Meanwhile, Rajamouli is in South Africa, scouting locations for his forthcoming ambitious film featuring Mahesh Babu. This upcoming project promises to add to Rajamouli’s tradition of creating visually stunning and compelling films.

The documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli not only celebrates the director’s achievements but also serves as a testament to his influential role in shaping contemporary Indian cinema. With Charan’s recent praise, the documentary is set to attract even more attention, highlighting Rajamouli’s extraordinary contributions to the film industry.