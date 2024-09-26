Ram Charan Extends Heartfelt Wishes To 'Brother' Jr NTR As Devara Gears Up For Release

Hyderabad: As anticipation builds for the release of Devara, excitement is palpable among fans and industry colleagues alike. The film, which hits theatres worldwide tomorrow, has garnered attention not just for its star-studded cast but also for the camaraderie Jr NTR shares with his colleagues.

Ram Charan, a close friend of NTR and co-star in the blockbuster RRR, shared his heartfelt wishes for NTR and the Devara team. Taking to X, he posted, "Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow. @tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @anirudhofficial @NANDAMURIKALYAN @RathnaveluDop @sabucyril @sreekar_prasad."

Ram Charan's warm gesture was met with appreciation from NTR's fans, who praised Charan for his kindness. While Jr NTR is yet to respond, team Devara replied to Ram Charan on X and thanked him for his best wishes ahead of the film's release.

This marks a significant moment for NTR, who is making his solo film comeback after six long years. His last solo release, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, was a resounding success, and fans are eager to see what he brings to the screen this time. Devara also reunites him with director Koratala Siva, known for his previous collaboration in Janatha Garage.

Devara is particularly notable for introducing Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the main antagonist. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is another highlight that fans are looking forward to. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film is directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva.

In Devara: Part 1, NTR plays a dual role as Devara and Varadha, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The storyline is set against a coastal backdrop, exploring a gripping conflict of power dynamics.