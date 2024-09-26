ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan Extends Heartfelt Wishes To 'Brother' Jr NTR As Devara Gears Up For Release

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 hits theatres tomorrow, marking his solo comeback after six years. Ram Charan shared his heartfelt wishes for NTR and the team on X, which fans warmly appreciated. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film stars NTR in dual roles alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Ram Charan Extends Heartfelt Wishes To 'Brother' Jr NTR As Devara Gears Up For Release
Ram Charan Extends Wishes To Jr NTR As Devara Gears Up For Release (Photo: Film poster, ANI)

Hyderabad: As anticipation builds for the release of Devara, excitement is palpable among fans and industry colleagues alike. The film, which hits theatres worldwide tomorrow, has garnered attention not just for its star-studded cast but also for the camaraderie Jr NTR shares with his colleagues.

Ram Charan, a close friend of NTR and co-star in the blockbuster RRR, shared his heartfelt wishes for NTR and the Devara team. Taking to X, he posted, "Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow. @tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @anirudhofficial @NANDAMURIKALYAN @RathnaveluDop @sabucyril @sreekar_prasad."

Ram Charan's warm gesture was met with appreciation from NTR's fans, who praised Charan for his kindness. While Jr NTR is yet to respond, team Devara replied to Ram Charan on X and thanked him for his best wishes ahead of the film's release.

This marks a significant moment for NTR, who is making his solo film comeback after six long years. His last solo release, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, was a resounding success, and fans are eager to see what he brings to the screen this time. Devara also reunites him with director Koratala Siva, known for his previous collaboration in Janatha Garage.

Devara is particularly notable for introducing Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the main antagonist. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is another highlight that fans are looking forward to. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film is directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva.

In Devara: Part 1, NTR plays a dual role as Devara and Varadha, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The storyline is set against a coastal backdrop, exploring a gripping conflict of power dynamics.

READ MORE

  1. Devara Advance Booking: North American Premieres Blaze Past $2.5M; Indian Sales Hit New Heights
  2. Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR Starrer Roars Past $2M In USA, Check How Much It Made In India
  3. Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Rakes In Over Rs 8 Cr Nationwide Ahead Of Release

Hyderabad: As anticipation builds for the release of Devara, excitement is palpable among fans and industry colleagues alike. The film, which hits theatres worldwide tomorrow, has garnered attention not just for its star-studded cast but also for the camaraderie Jr NTR shares with his colleagues.

Ram Charan, a close friend of NTR and co-star in the blockbuster RRR, shared his heartfelt wishes for NTR and the Devara team. Taking to X, he posted, "Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow. @tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @anirudhofficial @NANDAMURIKALYAN @RathnaveluDop @sabucyril @sreekar_prasad."

Ram Charan's warm gesture was met with appreciation from NTR's fans, who praised Charan for his kindness. While Jr NTR is yet to respond, team Devara replied to Ram Charan on X and thanked him for his best wishes ahead of the film's release.

This marks a significant moment for NTR, who is making his solo film comeback after six long years. His last solo release, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, was a resounding success, and fans are eager to see what he brings to the screen this time. Devara also reunites him with director Koratala Siva, known for his previous collaboration in Janatha Garage.

Devara is particularly notable for introducing Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the main antagonist. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is another highlight that fans are looking forward to. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film is directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva.

In Devara: Part 1, NTR plays a dual role as Devara and Varadha, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The storyline is set against a coastal backdrop, exploring a gripping conflict of power dynamics.

READ MORE

  1. Devara Advance Booking: North American Premieres Blaze Past $2.5M; Indian Sales Hit New Heights
  2. Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR Starrer Roars Past $2M In USA, Check How Much It Made In India
  3. Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Rakes In Over Rs 8 Cr Nationwide Ahead Of Release

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVARARAM CHARANJR NTRDEVARA RELEASE DATERAM CHARAN WISHES JR NTR FOR DEVARA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.