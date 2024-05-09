Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Konidela en Route to Delhi for Padma Vibhushan Awards - Watch

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Konidela en Route to Delhi for Padma Vibhushan Awards

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were seen at the Hyderabad airport. The couple was headed to Delhi to attend the Padma Vibhushan Award ceremony.

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian sensation Ram Charan has had an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, with an impressive repertoire of more than 30 films. On Thursday, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela, as they prepared to embark on a journey to Delhi. The purpose of their trip is to attend the Padma Vibhushan Award, a ceremony that honours outstanding contributions in various fields.

A paparazzo captured the couple's departure on camera, sharing a few candid shots on Instagram. In the photos, Ram Charan exuded a stylish charm, donning a denim shirt paired with black pants and matching shoes. Upasana, on the other hand, looked radiant in a peach-hued dress, complemented by beige heels. Both wore sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to their airport look.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer, a political thriller directed by Shankar Shanmugam. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Anjali, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, and Vaibhav Reddy in pivotal roles. The project is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, with a screenplay penned by director Karthik Subbaraj. According to reports, Game Changer is slated for release in the latter half of 2024.

In addition to Game Changer, Ram Charan has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including RC 16, RC 17, and RRR 2, which are expected to further cement his position as one of India's leading actors.

