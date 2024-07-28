Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu Share Heartwarming Moment; Actor’s Pet Rhyme Steals Spotlight in Viral Video

Hyderabad: The Paris Olympics 2024, which got underway in the French city on Saturday, featured a noteworthy appearance by Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana. The couple is accompanied by Ram's father and actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha. Apart from them, Ram's pet dog Rhyme is also present with them.

Ram's wife Upasana has been quite active on Instagram and keeps updating the Telugu superstar's fans about his whereabouts. In the latest update, Ram was seen bumping into Indian badminton star PV Sindhu with his pet Rhyme in his arms. A video of their adorable little exchange is currently going viral on social media.

Upasana Konidela cheers for PV Sindhu at Paris Olympics 2024 (Instagram)

Telugu superstar Ram Charan with PV Sindhu (Instagram)

In the widely shared video, the RRR star is seen talking to PV Sindhu on the streets of Paris while clutching his pet dog, Rhyme. In the video, PV Sindhu can be seen playing and caressing Rhyme. Ram and PV share a hearty conversation in the video with the latter all smiles to meet the furry friend.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan with PV Sindhu (Instagram)

The video was posted on Rhyme's Instagram handle with the following caption: "@pvsindhu1 akka you nailed today’s match, all the best. #jeetkiaur 🇮🇳. @olympics." Upasana, meanwhile, posted several pictures and videos on her social media account from the Paris Olympics.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi posted a picture of himself and his partner Surekha taking a stroll in Paris. In the picture, the couple is seen grinning with happiness. "Absolutely thrilled to attend the inaugural of the #PARIS2024 #Olympics," he said in the description for the photo that he shared, adding, "a delightful moment holding the Olympic Torch replica along with Surekha ! Wishing each and every player of our proud Indian Contingent, All the Very Best and the Best Medal Tally ever! Go India!!🇮🇳 Jai Hind.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu made a strong start to her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with a victory over Maldivian player Fathimath Abdul Razzaq. Sindhu won the women's singles group stage match in straight games, dominating the encounter. The match was over in less than half an hour.