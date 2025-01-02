Ram Charan Fans, the Wait Is Almost Over: Game Changer Trailer to Drop at THIS Time Today

Hyderabad: The trailer for Ram Charan's Game Changer is set to release in a few hours. After an exciting pre-release event at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, USA, the makers are now ready to thrill fans with the trailer. After a long wait of three years, Ram Charan's eagerly awaited return to the silver screen in a lead role will be marked by the release of Game Changer. Overseas bookings for the film have already begun.

The film is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Directed by the renowned S Shankar, Game Changer features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram in key roles. The film's promotion has been well underway with song and poster releases, as well as various pre-release events featuring Ram Charan.

For his fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the trailer, the countdown has now begun. The makers shared an update on social media, revealing that the trailer will be released at 5:04 PM today, January 2. Along with this announcement, they also dropped a new poster featuring Ram Charan.

The teaser for Game Changer was launched in Lucknow at a grand event attended by the film's team, including Kiara Advani and director S Shankar. Notably, Ram Charan made an appearance at the teaser launch barefoot, wearing a traditional all-black outfit – a kurta, pyjama, and stole.

The film is set against the backdrop of politics and tells the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.

Meanwhile, Game Changer was initially set for a release clash with superstar Ajith Kumar's Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi. However, the makers of Vidaamuyarchi have postponed its release due to "unavoidable circumstances". Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller was initially slated for release on Pongal 2025. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra. With this, Game Changer will have a clear run at the box office, though it will face stiff competition from the already massive hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun.