Ram Charan and Family, Pawan Kalyan Jet off to Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Watch

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara was spotted at the Hyderabad airport flying off to Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Ram Charan with wife Upasana Konidela (ANI)

Hyderabad: Game Changer star Ram Charan was papped with his family at Hyderabad airport on Thursday. The actor was going to Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding scheduled for July 12. Ram Charan was spotted with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara.

The three went through strict security at the airport. Ram was seen arriving in his black Rolls Royce, with his wife sitting by his side holding Klin in her arms. The actor looked suave in all black look as he made entry at the airport terminal.

Another prominent star and Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan was also spotted arriving at Hyderabad airport to fly off to Mumbai to grace Anant and Radhika's grand wedding. The actor-turned politician was seen arriving amid heavy security. The actor chose a mustard colour dhoti and kurta with a matching shawl.

Apart from the RRR star, another celebrity rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was seen arriving in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The singer, who was wearing all white, beamed with happiness as he arrived at the airport. Fans greeted him enthusiastically, with one even touching his feet in a show of respect and taking a selfie with him.

Meanwhile, a special puja was held on Wednesday ahead of the lavish wedding of Anant and Radhika. The wedding, or Shubh Vivah, will kick off the main rituals on Friday, July 12. Based on reports, guests are urged to dress in traditional Indian attire for the occasion. The grand wedding will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad, on Saturday, July 13. The wedding celebration, or Mangal Utsav, is the last event and is set for Sunday, July 14.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Game Changer. Ram recently completed the film's shoot and shared pictures from his first and last days on the sets of the film. Ram Charan plays the main character in Game Changer, a political thriller directed by acclaimed director S Shankar.

