Ram Charan 39th Birthday: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Shower Birthday Wish on Game Changer Star

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Several celebs including Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Varun Tej Konidella, and others extend sweet birthday wishes to the RRR actor.

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan turned 39 today, March 27. Birthday wishes for the actor are pouring in across various social media platforms from his colleagues, cousins, fans, family, and friends. On his special day, prominent figures from the South Indian and Hindi film industries such as Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Varun Tej Konidella among others have taken to their social media accounts to convey warm birthday greetings to the RRR star.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun chose to mark the occasion by sharing a special video from a family gathering to wish his cousin, Ram Charan. The video captures moments of actors Allu Sirish and Niharika playfully reenacting moves from the songs Naatu Naatu and Thaggede Le. Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most Spl Cousin. Love you always (followed by a heart emoji)."

Jr NTR took to his X handle and affectionately referred to Ram Charan as his brother, extending warm wishes for a joyous and successful year ahead. He wrote, "Happy birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success."

Similarly, Varun Tej shared a snapshot from a memorable moment during his wedding celebrations to convey birthday wishes to his brother. The photograph captured both of them in high spirits, clad in matching attire. Varun Tej's caption read, "Happy birthday Charan anna! Wishing you the best in everything!"

Kiara Advani, Ram Charan's co-star from the upcoming film Game Changer, opted for a unique approach to wish him on his special day. Sharing a still from their recently released song Jaragandi, Kiara Advani penned, "Happy Birthday my dearest RC. Here's our mega mass blast.. let the celebrations begin." On his birthday, the Game Changer team unveiled the first song titled Jaragandi. This lively dance track, sung by Daler Mehndi, promises an engaging experience with its upbeat rhythm and vibrant visuals showcasing Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in vibrant outfits.

