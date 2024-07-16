ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested with Nine Others in Hyderabad Drug Bust

By ANI

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 6:53 AM IST

Updated : Jul 16, 2024, 7:53 AM IST

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh, was apprehended along with nine others in a significant drug raid conducted by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Narsingi Police in Hyderabad. Aman Preet Singh was identified as one of the customers involved.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh (left), her brother Aman Preet Singh (right) (ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh was arrested among ten others in a significant drug sweep in Hyderabad on Monday. Authorities found 199 grammes of cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh, according to Cyberabad police. Five drug peddlers were apprehended following a joint raid by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Narsingi Police, Cyberabad, and Aman Preet Singh was one of the clients detained, according to officials.

Based on reliable intelligence, the combined raid was carried out at a Vishal Nagar flat, and 199 grammes of cocaine valued at Rs. 35 lakh were taken from their possession. Aman Preet Singh was one of the 13 clients of the contraband that authorities discovered in addition to the five drug dealers.

"Till now, five have been brought and tested, and the results turned positive. They are being sent to the hospital. All these people tested positive for cocaine: Aniketh Reddy, Prasad, Aman Preet Singh, Madhusudhan, and Nikhil Daman. All of them have been taken into custody by the Police SOT team and will be produced before the court after medical tests," DCP Rajendra Nagar Srinivas said.

Providing details of the raid, officials stated that TGANB and Narsingi Police carried out the operation at Janab Fort View Apartments, Flat No. 202 in Vishal Nagar, Hydershakote, and that five individuals, including two foreign nationals, were apprehended. Azeez Noheem Adeshola (29), a native of Lagos, Nigeria; Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham (31), a native of Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; Sanaboina Varun Kumar (42), a native of Amalapuram, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh; and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef (36), a resident of Rangareddy district, have been identified as the accused who were arrested.

"They were trying to distribute to drug peddlers in the limits of Narsingi PS, Cyberabad. Two passports, two motorcycles, ten mobile phones, and other incriminating material were also seized," they said.

