Rakul Preet Singh's Bridal Entry from Wedding with Jackky Bhagnani Goes Viral - Watch

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in a romantic ceremony in Goa on February 21. Now, a video from the Goa wedding is making the rounds on social media. The video captures Rakul Preet's stunning bridal entry. The actor looked breathtaking in Tarun Tahiliani's pink lehenga on her wedding day.

A wedding video shows Rakul Preet's bridal walk down the ramp. The smoke effect lent a dreamlike atmosphere to the entire scene. As she proceeded down the aisle, we could hear guests cheering for her. The couple is expected to have a reception in Mumbai, which will be attended by Bollywood's A-listers. However, the reception date is yet to be announced by Rakul and Jackky.

On Wednesday morning and evening, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got hitched in two different ceremonies in Goa, one Anand Karaj and the other one Sindhi-style. Rakul Preet and Jackky also shared a new picture of their matching wedding outfit, which appears to be from their Anand Karaj ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, while Jackky Bhagnani looked dashing in his golden and cream outfit. She donned heavy gold and kundan bridal jewellery. Their wedding clothes exuded elegance and class. The duo married in a Hindu sunset wedding on the same day.

During the wedding festivities, Jackky also revealed a surprise gift for Rakul Preet: a touching song called Bin Tere, written, arranged, and sung by the actor-producer himself. Rakul Preet and Jackky were quick to share official wedding photos with fans following their wedding on Wednesday. The newlyweds also interacted with the paparazzi stationed there after their wedding.