Rakul Preet Singh Walks Away From Questions On Father-in-Law Vashu Bhagnani's Alleged Rs 65 Lakh Dues

Hyderabad: Actor Rakul Preet Singh sidestepped a question regarding the ongoing allegations of non-payment of dues involving her father-in-law, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. The actor, who was on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024 on Saturday, was asked about the claims, to which Singh briefly responded with a "Sorry" before walking away.

Bhagnani, who has repeatedly denied these allegations, is facing scrutiny from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). According to FWICE president BN Tiwari, the producer allegedly owes more than Rs 65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his recent films - Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The controversy deepened recently when reports surfaced that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar had filed a case against Bhagnani over unpaid dues amounting to Rs 7 crore. In response, Bhagnani and his son, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, reportedly filed a police complaint against Zafar, accusing him of "siphoning off subsidy funds" granted by Abu Dhabi authorities for the film. Crew members who worked on the project have since taken to social media to defend Zafar, adding to the ongoing dispute.

In a separate legal issue, Bhagnani recently filed a police complaint against Netflix India, alleging that the streaming platform had cheated him out of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has since launched an investigation into the matter. Netflix India has firmly rejected the accusations.

On a more positive note, Singh revealed that she has begun work on De De Pyaar De 2. She also praised the global rise of South Indian cinema, attributing its increased reach to the advent of OTT platforms and digital evolution, which have helped eliminate language barriers.