Rakul Preet Singh Dazzles in Green at Dhol Night Ahead of Wedding with Beau Jackky Bhagnani

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh, who is soon-to-get-married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, attended her pre-wedding dhol event on Thursday night at his home. The Doctor G actress posted images of her outfit for the night with the comment, "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?" implying that the couple threw a musical event for their friends and family members.

Rakul wore a glittery sharara to the musical event. The ensemble included a sparkly blouse and sharara. The costume had mirror work along its length, making it ideal for a nighttime event. The actress finished off her appearance with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She wore her hair open with a midpart and glossy makeup.

According to insiders, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, who are slated to marry on February 21 in Goa, are going over and beyond to ensure their wedding is eco-friendly. The wedding will take place over three days, starting on February 19 with the main ceremony on February 21. According to reports, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invitations to reduce paper waste, a ban on fireworks, and a vow to plant trees to offset the event's carbon imprint.

According to insiders, the couple employed carbon footprint specialists to ensure that their wedding is environmentally friendly. These experts will assess the impact of the wedding festivities and advise Singh and Bhagnani on how many trees they should plant to offset their carbon footprint. The couple plans to participate in the tree-planting endeavour soon after their wedding vows are exchanged.

Rakul Preet and Jackky made their relationship public in October 2021. They've been dating for a long time and frequently share pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, Rakul will star alongside Kamal Haasan in the film Indian 2. In addition to her, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important roles in the movie. Jackky, on the other hand, is anticipating the release of his next film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.