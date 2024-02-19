Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are slated to marry in a lavish two-day ceremony in Goa on February 21. Their wedding has received a lot of attention, with celebrity guests such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Bhumi Pednekar leaving for Goa. As per reports, additional prominent B-town celebs are expected to attend the event.

Earlier, a paparazzo account shared videos of Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal leaving from Mumbai airport. Now, in the latest development, Varun has shared a picture on his Instagram handle. The actor took to his Stories section and dropped a picture of wine glass near a pool.

Rakul Preet- Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Varun Cheers as He Lands in Goa, Bhumi, Esha, Others Pour In

In another videos, Bhumi Pednekar along with her sister Samiksha was spotted at the airport. Moreover, former actor Esha Deol too was papped as she arrived at Mumbai airport to leave for Goa to attend the starry wedding. The extended guest list includes well-known personalities from the film business, particularly those linked with Pooja Entertainment, which is owned by Jackky's father, renowned producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor are among the celebrities that will attend. Akshay, who has previously worked with Pooja Entertainment on movies like as Cuttputlli, acknowledged his affinity to the Bhagnani family. As per reports, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, can also be seen attending Rakul and Jackky's wedding.

The celebrations began with a lively dhol night on February 15, followed by the couple's arrival in Goa on Saturday. The beach-themed wedding promises a stunning setting. Notably, security arrangements have been handed to Yusuf Ibrahim, who has previously provided security for big Bollywood celebrities.