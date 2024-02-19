Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to Give Special Performance

Hyderabad: The wedding celebrations of Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Goa are likely to be packed with entertainment. According to reports, actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are all set to present a special performance for the soon-to-be-married couple. Shilpa and Raj have a strong bond with Jackky's family, particularly his father Vashu Bhagnani. Jackky had previously graced Shilpa and Raj's wedding festivities and performed.

The pre-wedding events for Rakul and Jackky are already in full swing in Goa. The major ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 21. Rakul Preet and Jackky publicly acknowledged their relationship in October 2021. They have been together for some time and frequently share lovely moments on social media and in public outings.

On the professional front, Rakul is set to appear alongside Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. The movie also features Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in significant roles. The first part was released in 1996, with Kamal Haasan portraying the character of an old freedom fighter, who embarks on a crusade against corruption. As for Jackky, he is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by him. The flick features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Eid 2024.