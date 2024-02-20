Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Pics from Goa Go Viral; Groom's Musical Surprise for Bride

Hyderabad: Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 at a beach wedding in Goa. Recently, the couple was spotted jetting off to Goa, with the internet now abuzz with the release of the first snapshots from the wedding venue. Recent reports also suggest that Jackky has prepared a special surprise for his soon-to-be wife, which is a heartfelt song that pays tribute to their love story.

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a couple of photos from the wedding venue. One picture showcases a signboard adorned with flowers and it read, "BHAGNANI & SINGH FAMILY Welcome You." In another image, a coconut with the initials 'RJ' has been displayed, reportedly serving as the welcome beverage for the esteemed guests.

Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that that Jackky has planned a special song for his beloved Rakul. According to reports, Jackky has devoted his emotions to this romantic tune dedicated to Rakul, a significant offering to mark the occasion. The song embodies a celebratory ode to the union of Jackky and Rakul, celebrating the inception of their shared journey.

The couple's destination wedding in Goa is poised to feature captivating performances by their close circle of friends and relatives. Among the stars set to grace the event are Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who are reported to deliver a special performance during the ceremony. The groom himself has prepared a heartfelt song Bin Tere for Rakul Preet.

Moreover, the presence of numerous luminaries from the Bollywood fraternity is anticipated at the wedding ceremony. Noteworthy personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Deol, and Sonam Kapoor, alongside numerous others, are reportedly expected to grace the occasion with their presence.