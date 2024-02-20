Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Bride-to-Be's Parents Warmly Greets Paps outside Venue

Hyderabad: Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are all geared up to tie the knot in a picturesque wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple's guests have already gathered to kick off the celebrations.

This week, numerous celebrities were spotted at the Goa airport upon their arrival for the joyful event. A recent video has surfaced, capturing Rakul's parents warmly welcoming the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue.

In a video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Rakul's parents can be seen extending their greetings to the shutterbugs waiting outside the wedding spot.

Rakul's father looked dashing in a vibrant yellow sherwani paired with a shimmering sleeveless jacket, while her mother looked elegant in a pastel floral and white lehenga, complemented by matching earrings and a 'maang teeka'. The parents conveyed their appreciation and invited the paparazzi to attend the next day for a photo session with the bride and groom.

Meanwhile, a plethora of Bollywood stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, Luv Ranjan, David Dhawan, and Dinesh Vijan, among others, were papped arriving at the event in Goa. Furthermore, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra reported to give a stellar performance, were also spotted at the location.

For the unversed, Rakul and Jackky chose Goa for their wedding as they had initially fallen in love with each other in that very place, deeming it ideal to solidify their bond. The couple wanted an eco-friendly beach wedding, leading them to opt for digital wedding invitations. Their thoughtful menu includes delectable gluten-free and vegan dishes.