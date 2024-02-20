Rakul-Jackky to Have Bollywood-themed Sangeet; Ayushmann, Arjun, and Others Headed for Goa Wedding

Ahead of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding on Wednesday, many from Bollywood have arrived in Goa to attend the ceremony. The couple will reportedly have their sangeet night today at 8 pm, the theme of which will be Bollywood with a shimmery dress code.

Hyderabad: The wedding ceremony of actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani promises to be nothing short of magnificent as the couple is all set to tie the knot in the picturesque destination of Goa on February 21. As the countdown to the celebrations commences, several friends and colleagues have been seen making their way to the venue. Recent reports reveal that the sangeet ceremony, scheduled for February 20, will be Bollywood-themed, featuring glamorous and shimmering attire.

As per a news portal, the sangeet festivities for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to begin at 8 pm tonight, with a Bollywood theme and a playlist of popular Hindi songs to elevate the ambiance. Attendees are anticipated to adhere to the glitzy dress code, enhancing the allure of the evening.

Earlier in the day, numerous Bollywood personalities, including Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, Luv Ranjan, David Dhawan, and Dinesh Vijan among others were spotted arriving in Goa for the event. Moreover, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, who are reported to present a performance on the occasion, also arrived at the venue.

With the couple and their guests expected to dazzle in luminous ensembles adorned with shimmer and shine, the scene is set for an evening filled with elegance, sophistication, and unforgettable memories, all unfolding in a truly cinematic style.

