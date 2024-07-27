Netflix Unveils Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, Fans Await Star Cast Announcement From Raj & DK's Fantasy Series

Hyderabad: Netflix on Saturday announced a new fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, crafted by the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The intriguing series is being produced under their banner, D2R Films, with Rahi Anil Barve, known for his work on Tumbbad, directing the project.

The upcoming series is penned by Raj & DK, Rahi Anil Barve, and Sita R Menon. Menon has collaborated with the duo on previous projects including the films Shor in the City and Go Goa Gone, as well as the series Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs. The latter, which was released in August 2023, marked Raj & DK's first collaboration with Netflix.

Soon after the streaming giant announced the series, netizen were quick react to the post demanding update on much-talked about star cast. As reported earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi are said to be tapped to headline the upcoming series.

According to a statement from the streaming service, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom is poised to deliver a thrilling and edgy storyline, set in a fantastical kingdom filled with intense action and stunning visuals. Raj & DK expressed their enthusiasm for exploring new realms of storytelling, stating, "This is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood."

The duo also shared their excitement about collaborating with the 'talented' Rahi Anil Barve and the 'uber-versatile' Sita Menon to display their vision. "Working with Netflix has been excellent and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for Rakt Bramhand," the duo remarked in a statement.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President for Content at Netflix India, expressed her excitement about the partnership with Raj & DK following the success of Guns & Gulaabs. She noted that Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom will mark a historic milestone as Netflix India's first mega action-fantasy series, aiming to redefine the genre by fusing grandiose action sequences with a gripping plotline.

With the creative forces of Raj & DK, alongside the highly skilled Rahi Anil Barve at the helm, Shergill is eager to see this epic story come to fruition, promising a captivating experience for audiences everywhere. Fans can expect an official announcement regarding the cast of the show soon.