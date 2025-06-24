ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rakt Brahmand: Raj & DK Confirm Samantha-Aditya's Netflix Series 'Prepping For Next Schedule' Amid Shelving Rumours

Hyderabad: After weeks of speculation around the fate of Netflix's big-budget fantasy series Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom, the creators Raj & DK have finally responded to rumours suggesting the show has been shelved.

The series, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, had been caught in a swirl of controversy following reports of financial mismanagement, halted production, and scheduling delays. It was even suggested that the show was put on hold indefinitely due to budget overruns and reshoots.

However, Raj & DK have put all rumours to rest. In a statement, the acclaimed creator duo clarified that Rakt Brahmand is very much on track. "This is an ambitious epic project unfolding over multiple schedules. We've finished most of our indoor talkie schedule and are now prepping for the next big schedule, which is mostly outdoors and action-packed," they said.

They also explained the current pause in filming: "The plan is to wait for the rains to clear for a suitable filming window. We also need lush greens for this period piece. So, yeah, we're prepping for the next big action schedule."