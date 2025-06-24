ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rakt Brahmand: Raj & DK Confirm Samantha-Aditya's Netflix Series 'Prepping For Next Schedule' Amid Shelving Rumours

Raj & DK confirm their fantasy epic Rakt Brahmand, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aditya Roy Kapur, is not shelved.

Samantha-Aditya Roy's Fantasy Epic Rakt Brahmand Still in Production
Samantha-Aditya Roy's Fantasy Epic Rakt Brahmand Still in Production (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

Hyderabad: After weeks of speculation around the fate of Netflix's big-budget fantasy series Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom, the creators Raj & DK have finally responded to rumours suggesting the show has been shelved.

The series, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, had been caught in a swirl of controversy following reports of financial mismanagement, halted production, and scheduling delays. It was even suggested that the show was put on hold indefinitely due to budget overruns and reshoots.

However, Raj & DK have put all rumours to rest. In a statement, the acclaimed creator duo clarified that Rakt Brahmand is very much on track. "This is an ambitious epic project unfolding over multiple schedules. We've finished most of our indoor talkie schedule and are now prepping for the next big schedule, which is mostly outdoors and action-packed," they said.

They also explained the current pause in filming: "The plan is to wait for the rains to clear for a suitable filming window. We also need lush greens for this period piece. So, yeah, we're prepping for the next big action schedule."

Reports had earlier claimed that Netflix had suffered losses on the project due to a financial fraud case on set, involving the former executive producer and discrepancies in the budget. This reportedly led to the scrapping of 26 days of footage and concerns about whether Netflix would continue funding the Rs 200 crore series.

However, in February as well Raj & DK had cryptically addressed both Rakt Brahmand and Gulkanda Tales, hinting that both shows were still in the running. Yet, rumours persisted until their latest clarification.

Rakt Brahmand is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and is based in a fictional kingdom. The series will feature elements of fantasy and action in addition to a dramatic storyline. Though no release has been announced, it is tentatively expected that Rakt Brahmand will release on Netflix in 2026.

