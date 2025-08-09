Raksha Bandhan 2025: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Others Show Love Beyond The Brother-Sister Bond

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan has long been celebrated as a festival representing the sibling bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a rakhi to their brothers, who promise to protect them in return. But over the past few years, the festival has expanded to include a broader definition of love between siblings - not gender-based. A number of celebrities have accepted this transition, observing Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to their sisters, showing that the relationship of protection and love knows no bounds of tradition.

From Bhumi Pednekar to Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu to Ananya Panday, a lot of actresses have proved that the festival is as much about the essence of care and companionship as about tradition. On Raksha Bandhan 2025, here's a look at celebs who are breaking the traditional mould to celebrate sibling love.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha share more than just sibling ties - they are best friends, confidantes, and even business partners. They celebrate their Raksha Bandhan together with an exchange of love, and they tie rakhis to one another.

Last year, Bhumi marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post featuring "then and now" pictures of the sisters. She wrote, "Love you @samikshapednekar. To us just being there for each other. #HappyRakshabandhan."

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon and her younger sister Nupur also celebrate by tying rakhis to each other, cherishing the emotional bond they share. In a post from 2020, Kriti penned an affectionate note that read, "I remember the moment I held you for the first time, or maybe I've just made my own version of that memory in my head.. I felt you were so precious that I needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle.. Never missed having a brother.. Because I knew I got my best friend for life..I knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds, too!) Love you, Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I'll always have your back! No matter what!" she wrote.

Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu

Taapsee Pannu celebrates the festival with her sister Shagun, often highlighting how they protect each other equally. In one Instagram post, she humorously mentioned "forcing" sisters to tie her rakhis. Sharing a picture with Shagun, she captioned it, "Coz raksha toh hum bhi ek doosre ki karte hi hai." The duo even sported matching "sister squad" rakhis, proudly displaying their modern take on the tradition.

Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday

Ananya Panday is another actress who has broken away from the brother-centric norm of Raksha Bandhan. Back in 2020, she tied a rakhi to her younger sister Rysa, sharing both throwback and recent videos to mark the occasion.

In her post, she wrote, "I'll always protect you as long as u let me give u kisses. Happy Rakhi lil Rys pudding #RakshaBandhan #ThenVsNow."

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

For sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora, Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of a sibling relationship that combines sisterly love with brotherly protectiveness.

Malaika once dedicated a touching note to Amrita, writing, "Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect each other fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us, and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan, I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more."