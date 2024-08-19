Raksha Bandhan 2024: Janhvi Kapoor And Tejasswi Prakash Extend Sibling Love To Fans By Tying Rakhi - WATCH

Hyderabad: India is observing the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 19, a celebration centred around the special bond between siblings. During this occasion, siblings exchange Rakhis, which are sacred threads tied around each other's wrists as a gesture of love and appreciation, symbolising their commitment to one another's safety. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters for the entirety of their lives. This year, one of the highlights included Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and television star Tejasswi Prakash sharing the festive spirit by tying Rakhis on their fans.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor, dressed casually in a white crop top paired with black pants, can be seen tying rakhi to a fan. The fan's reaction is unmissable! Janhvi also interacted with the fan and posed for pictures. Meanwhile, in another video, Tejasswi can also be seen tying Rakhi to one of her fans. While doing so, she can be heard saying, "Aap pehle ho jisko rakhi bandh rahi hoon." Tejasswi looked stunning in a pretty co-ord set, with her hair styled in a high bun.

Additionally, several celebrities from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, such as Parineeti Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, and Kangana Ranaut, among others, joined in the joyous festivities, celebrating this significant occasion with their beloved siblings, further showcasing the warmth and unity that Raksha Bandhan fosters among families and friends.