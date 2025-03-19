Rakesh Roshan Recalls 2000 Shootout Incident: 'Was Scared My Own Security Guards Would Kill Me'

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan recently opened up about a terrifying period in his life following a shocking shootout incident in 2000, which left him shaken to his core. The attack took place shortly after the immense success of his son Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which was directed by him. The film was a massive blockbuster but the joy was shortlived as soon after its release, Roshan was shot by assailants, an incident that left his family shaken.

Speaking to a news agency, Roshan shared the horrifying aftermath of the attack, which led to him being assigned two armed security guards for his protection. However, instead of feeling reassured by the increased security, Roshan revealed that he constantly feared that the very people tasked with protecting him might turn on him.

He recounted how the guards used to sit in the back seat of his car, while he sat in the front seat. This setup, rather than offering a sense of safety, made Rakesh increasingly paranoid. "Those two are sitting behind me with a gun. In case something happens, they can kill me," Roshan confided.

The Karan Arjun director described feeling claustrophobic due to the constant surveillance. His every move was tracked by the security guards, who even accompanied him during his walks on the beach. This unusual lifestyle took a toll on him, and he eventually asked for the security detail to be removed.

He said, "When I would go for a walk on the beach, those two security guards would be with me. I was like, 'What is happening?' So, I requested them to take away my security cover. I am okay just as I am. We will see what happens."

Despite these harrowing experiences, Rakesh carved an impressive career, directing iconic films such as Karan Arjun (1995), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), and the Krrish series with his son, Hrithik. The veteran filmmaker was recently honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the IIFA 2025.