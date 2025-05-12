Rakesh Poojary Passes Away At 34; Rakshita Prem, Others Mourn Death Of Kannada Comedian

Hyderabad: Rakesh Poojary, a well known actor and comedian in Kannada television industry and best known for winning Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, passed away following a heart attack at a wedding function in Nitte, Udupi on May 11, 2023 (night). He was 34 years old. Rakesh was attending the mehndi ceremony when he collapsed. Karkala City Police Station has registered a case about his untimely death.

Originally from Hoode, Udupi, Rakesh was the son of Dinkar and Shambhavi Poojary. He rose to prominence with his acts on Comedy Khiladigalu, having gained fame after being a participant in Season 2 and then winning with his team in Season 3. His death has rocked the Kannada entertainment world. Celebrities, friends and fans took to social media to express their shock and grief at the death of the popular figure.

Celebs mourn the death of comedian Rakesh Poojary (Photo: Instagram)

Actor and Comedy Khiladigalu judge Rakshita Prem was one of the first to react on Instagram. She wrote: "Not able to come to terms that I will never be able to talk to Rakesha anymore.. Comedy khiladigalu is a show very close to my heart, n Rakesha was one person from the rest.. The most beautiful person that he was.. What a talent n even off camera the most perfect guy I knew.. Rakesha u will always live in our hearts and everyone is gonna miss u.. Ur smile ur mischief n most importantly the happiness u brought into all our lives... Thank u Rakesha."

Celebs mourn the death of comedian Rakesh Poojary (Photo: Instagram)

Along with a beautiful photo with Rakesh, she added, "My favourite comedy Khiladi." In another story, she wrote, "Always smiling Rakesh, my favourite Rakesh. The sweetest, kindest, loving person. Our Rakesh. Will miss you, my son."

Celebs mourn the death of comedian Rakesh Poojary (Photo: Instagram)

Rakesh acted in established shows including popularly aired Hitler Kalyana and in several Kannada and Tulu films including Pailwan, Itu Entha Lokavayya, Petkammi, and Ammer Police. Rakesh most recently worked as an actor in the much-anticipated Kantara Chapter 1 directed by Rishab Shetty. Actor Shivraj KR Pete, who had worked closely with him, verified the news and noted that Rakesh had returned from a shoot for Kantara 2 right before the ceremony. Rakesh's last rites will take place in Karkala.