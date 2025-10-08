ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After Tragic Road Accident; Fans Pay Tribute To Punjabi Singer

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 35 after battling for life following a tragic road accident, leaving fans heartbroken.

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda no more
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda no more (Photo: Instagram)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST

Kapurthala: In a heartbreaking news for music lovers, popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away today at the age of 35, succumbing to severe injuries sustained in a road accident on September 27. The tragic news has sent shockwaves across the Punjabi music industry and among millions of his fans worldwide.

Rajvir met with a terrible accident near Achanar Road while going to Shimla. In an attempt to avoid two men who were fighting on the road, his bike collided with an oncoming car. He was initially rushed to a civil hospital in Panchkula, where he suffered a cardiac arrest, before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a critical condition.

A statement from Fortis Hospital confirmed that the singer was admitted in "extremely critical condition" with severe head and spine injuries. He was placed on advanced life support and monitored continuously by emergency and neurosurgery teams. He fought for his life for nearly ten days, while fans and fellow artists prayed for his recovery.

During this period, the Punjabi music fraternity rallied behind him. Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Gippy Grewal all took to social media to express concern and offer prayers. "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news," wrote Diljit Dosanjh. Guru Randhawa added, "Prayers to Waheguru Ji for the recovery of our very dear brother."

Even Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had expressed hope for his recovery last week, tweeting, "I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon return to his fans and family." Sadly, those prayers went unanswered.

He is survived by his wife, mother, and two children, while his father had passed away earlier. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains expressed deep grief on X, writing, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of famous Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawanda... His sweet voice will always live in our hearts."

Fans across social media have been mourning the loss of the singer, known for his humility, clean image, and melodious voice. One emotional post read: "To leave us on the day of Gurpurab - may Waheguru keep you near and dear. We've lost a gem of a person and an incredible singer. Rest in power, brother."

