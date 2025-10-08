ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After Tragic Road Accident; Fans Pay Tribute To Punjabi Singer

Kapurthala: In a heartbreaking news for music lovers, popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away today at the age of 35, succumbing to severe injuries sustained in a road accident on September 27. The tragic news has sent shockwaves across the Punjabi music industry and among millions of his fans worldwide.

Rajvir met with a terrible accident near Achanar Road while going to Shimla. In an attempt to avoid two men who were fighting on the road, his bike collided with an oncoming car. He was initially rushed to a civil hospital in Panchkula, where he suffered a cardiac arrest, before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a critical condition.

A statement from Fortis Hospital confirmed that the singer was admitted in "extremely critical condition" with severe head and spine injuries. He was placed on advanced life support and monitored continuously by emergency and neurosurgery teams. He fought for his life for nearly ten days, while fans and fellow artists prayed for his recovery.