Rajpal Yadav's Father Passes Away in Delhi

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav's father Naurang Yadav breathed his last in Delhi on Friday. As per reports, he had been suffering from age-related health issues. Though the actor or his team is yet to release an official statement, it is learned that his father has been unwell for quite some time now and was under observation at AIIMS, Delhi.

Earlier, Yadav had dedicated a heartfelt post for his father on his X handle. Sharing an endearing picture of the two embracing each other, Yadav wrote: "My father has been the biggest driving force in my life. If it wasn't for your belief in me, I would not be where I am today. Thank you for being my father, I love you."

However, apart from this personal grief, Rajpal is also facing death threats. The actor reportedly received threats through an email. The email, sent on December 14, 2024, was sent to Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that he would be killed. The threatening message was sent from the email address don99284@gmail.com to Rajpal Yadav's team email account, teamrajpalyadav@gmail.com.

Following this, Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filed a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. The Amboli Police registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with threats of harm. They are now investigating the threat and the person behind the malicious email. At this stage, the police have not identified the person responsible, and investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav, known for his versatile comic roles in numerous Bollywood films, was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, among others.