Rajkummar Rao Starrer Srikanth Bolla Biopic Gets New Title, Release Date Locked

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth Bolla biopic gets new title. Earlier titled Sri, the biopic is now christened as Srikanth. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is all set to hit big screens on May 10.

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao is set to portray the remarkable journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla in the upcoming film Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. Earlier titles Sri, the film is slated for release on May 10, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, known for Saand Ki Aankh, the movie also stars Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.

The biographical drama delves into the captivating life of Srikanth Bolla, who, despite being visually impaired, courageously pursued his aspirations and founded Bollant Industries.

Srikanth, born blind into a family reliant on farming, embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 2012 with backing from Ratan Tata. His venture, Bollant Industries, focuses on manufacturing eco-friendly products from areca and recycled materials, providing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The company's range includes recycled Kraft paper, packaging items, disposable goods, and repurposed plastic products.

From facing adversities since birth to battling legal hurdles to study science after grade 10, Srikanth's path was strewn with challenges. Yet, fueled by lofty ambitions, he not only excelled in his academics but also became the first visually impaired international student at the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA.

Backed by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is a joint venture of T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

