Rajkummar Rao Starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf's OTT Shift Sparks Legal Battle, Social Media Backlash

Hyderabad: The announcement of the direct OTT release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, a comedy film by Maddock Films with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, has stirred a legal and public windstorm prior to its release.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, makers on May 8 informed via a social media post that it was shifted to direct to OTT (Amazon Prime Video) release on May 16, citing "increased security drills around the country." In the original post by Maddock Films, they noted, "The spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND."

However, the last-minute change prompted PVR Inox to approach the Bombay High Court. The multiplex accused Maddock Films of an attempt to back out of their contract signed on May 6 that allowed for a contractual 8-week theatrical release before heading to OTT. On Saturday, the court issued an ad-interim order barring the OTT release until the next court hearing on June 16.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma and is the first time Rajkummar and Wamiqa are paired on-screen. It is touted to be a family entertainer. However, it did not take long after announcing its OTT release for the public to troll the makers on social media. Some X users accused the makers of tapping into the spirit of patriotism and national security as a "cloak" to excuse their lack of buzz and the fact that their ticket sales were low.

"The Main Reason is No good advance Booking" wrote an X user. Others wrote: "Don't blame the situation. Just say we want to release it on OTT due to lack of confidence in box office success" and "You used the Indian Army to cover up a flop."

Industry reports claim the film had sold about 3,000 tickets between the major multiplex chains and was tracking an opening day collection of about Rs 4 crore before taking the unusual step of cancelling the release altogether. Now with legal action in place and an uncertain digital release ahead, Bhool Chuk Maaf has surprisingly emerged as the hotbed of discussions.