Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Set For Theatrical Re-Release

Hyderabad: Great news for fans of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana! The much-loved romantic drama, which originally hit theatres in 2017, is all set for a grand re-release on March 7, 2025. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles, the film is directed by Ratnaa Sinha and produced by Vinod Bachchan under Soundrya Productions. The re-release is being presented and distributed by Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Announcing the update, Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram and shared, "Love at first sight. Second time: Love all over again! #ShaadiMeinZaroorAana is coming back to the big screen this Friday, March 7th, all because of your love. You’ve laughed, cried, and rooted for Aarti & Sattu in the past but now it’s time to feel it all over again, in a theatre, with popcorn in one hand and nostalgia in the other. Let’s make this reunion special… Shaadi thi, ab baarat lekar theatre zaroor aana!"

Director Ratnaa Sinha also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love the film has received over the years. In a statement, she said, "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was released in 2017 and gradually found a place in audiences' hearts. For that, I will always be grateful. I've met people who have watched it more than 25 times, which truly shows the deep connection they feel with Sattu and Arti, played by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda. I am immensely thankful to Vinod Bachchan for giving me the opportunity to discover the director in me and to audiences for the overwhelming love they've shown for the film."

The film follows the story of Aarti Shukla (Kriti Kharbanda), an ambitious girl who accepts the proposal of Satyendar Mishra (Rajkummar Rao) for marriage. However, one day, she learns she won't be allowed to work after marriage; so she decides to run away, putting her dreams before anything else. Several years later, Aarti becomes a PCS officer, while a heartbroken Satyendar channels his despair to success; he becomes an IAS officer. Then the unexpected reunion of these strangers takes place when Aarti, falsely accused of bribery, receives Satyendar's help, this time he being a powerful bureaucrat.