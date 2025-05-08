Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf Skips Theatrical Release Amid India-Pak Tensions, To Premiere Directly On OTT

Hyderabad: Production house Maddock Films has announced that the upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, a time-loop comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, will no longer be released in theatres. Originally scheduled to hit the silver screens across India on May 9, the film will now have a direct-to-digital premiere on May 16, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The decision comes following the increased national security due to the recent Operation Sindoor - Indian precision missile attack on Pakistan-based terror camps. The strikes were a reaction to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed several people. Amid the strained geopolitics and countrywide security drills held on May 7 as a precaution against possible emergencies, Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios decided to postpone the theatrical release of the film.

The production house shared the update through its official social media handles, stating, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16 - only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND."

At a promotional event only a day prior to the announcement, both Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi had expressed that Bhool Chuk Maaf was made as a pure family entertainer to be best enjoyed in cinemas. The event also witnessed both actors affirming their strong support for Operation Sindoor.

While the surprise change might disappoint viewers who had been eagerly awaiting watching the comedy on the silver screen, the OTT premiere of the movie guarantees that audiences everywhere in the world can access it from the comfort of their own homes. Bhool Chuk Maaf will now be released on May 16 on Amazon Prime Video.