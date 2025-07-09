'Baby On The Way': Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram to share the joyful news with their fans, who have long admired their relationship.

In an Instagram post, the couple shared a minimalist illustration that read, "Baby on the way." The image shows a cradle adorned with a pink bird on top, encircled by a wreath of green leaves and delicate pastel flowers. Below the cradle, their names -Patralekhaa and Rajkummar - are written. Rajkummar captioned the post simply: "Elated (followed by two red hearts)."

This joyous announcement has been met with an outpouring of love from fans and industry friends. Within minutes, the post garnered thousands of likes and congratulatory comments. Actors Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha dropped several red heart emojis. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself. Congratulations."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, have always kept their personal life private yet endearing. Their love story is often hailed as one of the most genuine in the film industry. The duo first met during a music video shoot.

In an earlier interview with a newswire, Patralekhaa recounted her amusing first impression of Rajkummar. "I had just seen LSD. His first film. About three days later, one of my school friends called me. She said, 'Could you do this video for me? It's a music video, and I am calling this other actor Rajkummar. He was just on LSD.' I said, 'Ruksana, no, I am not coming because I think he is very creepy and I was scared.' She was like, 'Nothing will happen, we will send you a car, and why don't you get your sister along with you?' I was like, 'Okay, let's see'."

She further said, "I made my sister sit between me and Raj, and they started chit-chatting. I was feeling weird because he was that creepy guy from that movie. So, I was pinching her and said, 'Do not talk to him'. And eventually, it was a bit awkward, because the ride was also long from Mumbai to Pune. So, he was like, 'Hey, what do you do?' I am like, 'I have done these couple of ads'. And the moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, 'I wanna marry this girl'."

Despite the rocky start, Patralekhaa said she began falling for Rajkummar during the three days they spent filming together. "He was a different human being, someone who loved art and was passionate about his work," she said. "And I couldn't stop falling in love with him."

The couple has been together for over a decade and has worked on projects like Citylights and Bose: Dead/Alive. As they now prepare to welcome a new member into their lives, their fans are overjoyed to see their story come full circle.