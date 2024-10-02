Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Trailer Released Amidst Actor's Health Concerns

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film Vettaiyan, starring Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth, dropped today, October 2, 2024. Despite concerns over Rajinikanth's recent hospitalisation due to health issues, the makers of the film decided to stick to the scheduled release date, much to the delight of fans, who were treated to a glimpse of Thalaivar's much-anticipated film.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan promises to be a high-octane action entertainer, featuring an ensemble cast. Rajinikanth leads the film in a powerful role, sharing screen space with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, and Telugu actor Rana Daggubati. Also joining the cast are prominent actors Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami, making it one of the most star-studded films of the year.

Set to be released on October 10, Vettaiyan will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, ensuring a wide reach across India. The trailer showcases Rajinikanth in his iconic, larger-than-life avatar, delivering intense action sequences, gripping dialogues, and moments of emotional depth, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Vettaiyan marks yet another collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions, following the success of 2.0 and Darbar. With its stellar cast, powerful direction, and Rajinikanth’s magnetic presence, Vettaiyan is set to dominate the box office, reaffirming Thalaivar's unparalleled reign in Indian cinema.