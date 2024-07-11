ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Aiming For Diwali Release; Will It Clash At Box Office With Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi?

There is a potential box-office clash this Diwali between two of the South Indian film industry's biggest stars, Rajinikanth and Ajith. Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan is expected to release during the festival, while Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi is also eyeing a Diwali release.

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Aiming For Diwali Release; Will It Clash At Box Office With Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi?
Actors Rajinikanth and Ajith (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: The South Indian film industry is abuzz with anticipation as two of its biggest stars, Rajinikanth and Ajith, gear up for a potential box-office showdown this Diwali. Rajinikanth, known for his unparalleled box office draw, is set for the release of his next film Vettaiyan in October. Initially, it was expected to clash with Suriya's Kanguva, but the producer, KE Gnanavel Raja, has confirmed that the latter will not compete with Vettaiyan, citing emotional and professional unpreparedness for a release alongside a Rajinikanth film.

This indirect confirmation suggests that Vettaiyan will hit theatres during the Diwali festival, although an official announcement is still awaited. Meanwhile, the makers of Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi had earlier hinted at a Diwali release, setting the stage for a possible clash between the two titans. The last time they faced off was during the 2019 Pongal festival when Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith's Viswasam both earned massive box office numbers. This time around, the stakes are high, with both films promising to be major releases.

Vettaiyan, helmed by TJ Gnanavel, boasts an impressive star cast, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Rakshan. Vidaamuyarchi, on the other hand, is reported to be a suspense thriller, marking Ajith and director Magizh Thirumeni's first collaboration. With both films generating significant buzz, this Diwali could witness an exciting box office battle between Rajinikanth and Ajith, two of the most powerful actors in the South.

