Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam audio launch to take place in Chennai on THIS date

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam audio launch to take place in Chennai on THIS date

Ahead of the release of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam, makers have organized the movie's audio launch, slated to take place in Chennai this week. The movie, starring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead, will hit theatres on February 9.

Hyderabad: Megastar Rajinikanth is all set for the release of his forthcoming movie Lal Salaam, scheduled to hit the silver screens in February. Prior to the movie's release date, the production team organized a grand audio in Chennai this week. The event will be held on January 26 at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in the city. The makers have encouraged the fans to anticipate an unforgettable speech from the iconic actor Thalaivar and a musical performance by AR Rahman.

  • Celebration awaits! 🤩✨ Join us for the star-studded GRAND AUDIO LAUNCH EVENT of Lal Salaam this Friday, Jan 26 🗓️ at Sri Sairam Institute of Technology, Chennai. 📍 Get ready for another classic album from our 'Isaipuyal' AR Rahman & of course our Thalaivar's Kutty Kadhai!… pic.twitter.com/600UiDCiD4

    — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Taking to X, production house Lyca Productions announced the date of the audio launch event along with a captivating video. The caption of the post read, "Celebration awaits! Join us for the star-studded GRAND AUDIO LAUNCH EVENT of Lal Salaam this Friday, Jan 26 at Sri Sairam Institute of Technology, Chennai. Get ready for another classic album from our 'Isaipuyal' AR Rahman & of course our Thalaivar's Kutty Kadhai! (sic)"

Directed by Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya, Lal Salaam features Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles, with Rajinikanth making a special appearance. It is a captivating sports drama that boasts a gripping screenplay penned by Vishnu Rangasamy and Aishwarya. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, features a talented supporting cast including Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Nirosha, among others.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Distributed by Red Giant Movies, Lal Salaam's music is composed by AR Rahman. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor B Pravin Baaskar are both members of the technical crew. The highly anticipated movie will be released in theaters on February 9.

