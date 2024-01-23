Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam audio launch to take place in Chennai on THIS date

Hyderabad: Megastar Rajinikanth is all set for the release of his forthcoming movie Lal Salaam, scheduled to hit the silver screens in February. Prior to the movie's release date, the production team organized a grand audio in Chennai this week. The event will be held on January 26 at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in the city. The makers have encouraged the fans to anticipate an unforgettable speech from the iconic actor Thalaivar and a musical performance by AR Rahman.

Taking to X, production house Lyca Productions announced the date of the audio launch event along with a captivating video. The caption of the post read, "Celebration awaits! Join us for the star-studded GRAND AUDIO LAUNCH EVENT of Lal Salaam this Friday, Jan 26 at Sri Sairam Institute of Technology, Chennai. Get ready for another classic album from our 'Isaipuyal' AR Rahman & of course our Thalaivar's Kutty Kadhai! (sic)"

Directed by Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya, Lal Salaam features Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles, with Rajinikanth making a special appearance. It is a captivating sports drama that boasts a gripping screenplay penned by Vishnu Rangasamy and Aishwarya. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, features a talented supporting cast including Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Nirosha, among others.

Distributed by Red Giant Movies, Lal Salaam's music is composed by AR Rahman. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor B Pravin Baaskar are both members of the technical crew. The highly anticipated movie will be released in theaters on February 9.