Rajinikanth's Coolie Gets A 'King' - Nagarjuna Cast As Simon In Special Birthday Announcement

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Telugu actor Nagarjuna has joined the cast of the highly anticipated film Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth. The announcement, made on Nagarjuna's birthday, features him as Simon in a striking poster.

Nagarjuna Cast As Simon In Coolie (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Nagarjuna has joined the cast of the much-anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring the legendary Rajinikanth in the lead role. The announcement was made on Nagarjuna's birthday today, August 28. Lokesh Kanagaraj took to social media to share the news, accompanied by a striking poster that reveals Nagarjuna's role in the film.

The poster introduces Nagarjuna as Simon. In the monochromatic image, the actor exudes an intense and rugged aura, dressed in a black shirt with rolled-up sleeves, a watch on his wrist, and sunglasses. The background is intriguing, with shadows and blurred elements that hint at the film's dark and gripping narrative. The poster has "King Nagarjuna as Simon" boldly displayed in gold.

Sharing the poster, Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed his excitement about Nagarjuna's addition to the cast, stating, "Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir."

Coolie has been generating buzz since its announcement, primarily due to its star-studded cast and the collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film is expected to be a high-octane action drama with a unique storyline. The movie is scheduled for release in 2025.

