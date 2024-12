ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's 74th Birthday: From Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay to Jackie Shroff, Celebrities Pour in Wishes for Thalaivar

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth's dear friend, wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend, superstar @rajinikanth. May you achieve more and more success; be surrounded by good health; be filled with happiness; live long."

Hyderabad: South superstar Rajinikanth, fondly known as Thalaivar, celebrated his 74th birthday on Thursday, December 12, amidst an outpouring of love and wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. Notable figures, including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, SJ Suryah, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, took to their official X handles to share heartfelt birthday messages.

SJ Suryah shared a video showcasing Rajinikanth's remarkable career highlights, wishing Thalaivar a great year ahead. "Best wishes to SSI Productions & @Subbiahshan for the grand success of #Thalapathi re-release! Happy Birthday to our SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth Sir, great year sir always ur fan SJ Suryah," he wrote.

Thalapathy Vijay extended his birthday wishes through his political party's X account, praying for Rajinikanth's good health and long life. Director Nelson Dilipkumar called Rajinikanth an inspiration, writing, "Happiest birthday to my dear #Superstar #Thalaivar #icon #legend #inspiration #Besthumanbeing @rajinikanth sir."

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff wished Rajinikanth a long life, saying, "Long Live #HappyBirthday @rajinikanth." Actor Venkatesh Daggubatti sent his warmest wishes, hoping Rajinikanth has an amazing year.

Moreover, music composer Anirudh Ravichander wished the actor on X with a video shared by Sun Pictures. Along with the video, he wrote: "Happy birthday to the emperor Thalaiva Rajinikanth." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised Rajinikanth's remarkable acting career, wishing him peace, happiness, and continued success.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan, a Tamil actioner directed by TJ Gnanavel. He will next appear in Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, in an extended cameo role as Moideen Bhai.