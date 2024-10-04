ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth Thanks PM Modi, Bachchan In First Post After Discharge

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed gratitude to political leaders, fellow actors, and fans for their support during his hospitalisation in Chennai.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Rajinikanth Thanks PM Modi, Stalin, Amitabh Bachchan For Health Concern
Rajinikanth Thanks PM Modi, Stalin, Amitabh Bachchan For Health Concern (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from politicians, fellow actors, and fans during his recent hospitalisation. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on September 30 for a non-invasive procedure to treat a swelling in a blood vessel after he complained of uneasiness. Following his procedure, Rajinikanth was discharged and is currently resting, with plans to resume work on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie after a few weeks of recovery.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rajinikanth thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally checking on him by speaking to his wife, Latha Rajinikanth. The actor posted, "My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji... my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally."

In addition to PM Modi, the Jailer actor extended his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for their earnest wishes.

Rajinikanth also took the time to personally thank his Vettaiyan co-star Amitabh Bachchan for his warm concern, writing, "Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me...truly touched."

The actor shared a heartfelt statement in Tamil, expressing his appreciation for each one for their support during his health issue. In terms of his professional endeavours, Rajinikanth is set to return to the big screen with Vettaiyan, slated for release on October 10 in multiple languages.

READ MORE

  1. Rajinikanth Recovers, Returns Home Following Hospitalisation for Aortic Swelling
  2. Madras HC Refuses Interim Ban On Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Film Set For October 10 Release
  3. Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Trailer Released Amidst Actor's Health Concerns

Hyderabad: Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from politicians, fellow actors, and fans during his recent hospitalisation. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on September 30 for a non-invasive procedure to treat a swelling in a blood vessel after he complained of uneasiness. Following his procedure, Rajinikanth was discharged and is currently resting, with plans to resume work on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie after a few weeks of recovery.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rajinikanth thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally checking on him by speaking to his wife, Latha Rajinikanth. The actor posted, "My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji... my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally."

In addition to PM Modi, the Jailer actor extended his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for their earnest wishes.

Rajinikanth also took the time to personally thank his Vettaiyan co-star Amitabh Bachchan for his warm concern, writing, "Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me...truly touched."

The actor shared a heartfelt statement in Tamil, expressing his appreciation for each one for their support during his health issue. In terms of his professional endeavours, Rajinikanth is set to return to the big screen with Vettaiyan, slated for release on October 10 in multiple languages.

READ MORE

  1. Rajinikanth Recovers, Returns Home Following Hospitalisation for Aortic Swelling
  2. Madras HC Refuses Interim Ban On Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Film Set For October 10 Release
  3. Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Trailer Released Amidst Actor's Health Concerns
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJINIKANTH HEALTH UPDATERAJINIKANTHRAJINIKANTH THANKS PM MODIRAJINIKANTH THANKS AMITABH BACHCHANRAJINIKANTH EXPRESSES GRATITUDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.