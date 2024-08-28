Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie Adds Depth With Soubin Shahir's Entry As Dayal - Check Character Poster

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie continues to build up its ensemble cast with the latest addition of actor Soubin Shahir. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has already garnered significant buzz, and this new casting news adds another excitement for fans.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed his enthusiasm for Soubin Shahir joining the cast, stating, "Kicked to have #SoubinShahir sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Dayal. Welcome on board sir." The announcement was accompanied by a striking poster of Soubin in character, showcasing his intense and gritty look as his role Dayal.

Soubin Shahir, known for his compelling performances in Malayalam cinema, is set to bring his unique style and depth to the role of Dayal. The image shared by Lokesh Kanagaraj presents Soubin in a raw and intense avatar, smoking a cigarette and holding a gold watch, hinting at a character with layers of complexity. The poster's dark and moody aesthetic adds to the intrigue surrounding the film and Soubin's role in it.

Coolie has already generated immense anticipation, especially with Rajinikanth leading the cast. The film is expected to be a high-octane action drama, with Lokesh Kanagaraj's signature style of storytelling. With the inclusion of Soubin Shahir, the film's cast is shaping up to be a powerhouse of talent.

The announcement also tagged other prominent names associated with the project, including music director Anirudh Ravichander, stunt choreographer Anbariv, and cinematographer Girish Gangadharan.

Fans of both Rajinikanth and Soubin Shahir are eagerly awaiting more updates on Coolie. With Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm, the film promises to be a cinematic treat, blending star power with intense performances. The film, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, is slated to hit the silver screens in 2025.