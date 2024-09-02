Rajinikanth Says He's Unaware of Hema Committee Report; Jiiva Courts Controversy over Comment on Mollywood

Hyderabad: Megastar Rajinikanth and Tamil actor Jiiva recently found themselves in the spotlight after they were asked about the Hema Committee report, which has exposed serious issues within the Malayalam film industry, including sexual harassment, gender bias, and inadequate facilities.

At Chennai airport on Sunday, reporters approached Rajinikanth regarding the Hema Committee report and its implications for the film industry. When questioned about setting up a similar committee for Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth appeared unfamiliar with the report's details. In a video shared by a news portal, he confessed, "I don’t know… I don’t know anything about that. Sorry," indicating a lack of awareness about the ongoing controversy.

In contrast, Jiiva sparked controversy with his remarks on the Malayalam Film Industry when asked about the findings of the report. During a private event, Jiiva was asked about allegations from veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar regarding hidden cameras and unauthorised recordings on Malayalam film sets. Jiiva's response, which dismissed these issues as exclusive to Malayalam cinema, sparked backlash. Responding to a question related to the Hema Report, he said: "Such issues do not happen in Tamil industry, it is only in Kerala." His remark ignited a heated debate amid the ongoing controversies related to female safety.

His attempt to sidestep the topic led to a verbal confrontation with reporters, ultimately resulting in Jiiva leaving the event abruptly. People accused him of dismissing serious concerns and labelling the Malayalam film industry as exclusive to sexual assault issues. The Hema Committee report has already led to significant upheaval in Mollywood, including the resignation of Mohanlal as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).