Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Pay Tribute To 'Captain' Vijayakanth On His First Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Thousands of fans and party workers of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) gathered at the party's headquarters in Chennai on Saturday to observe the first death anniversary of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, fondly known as "Captain." Vijayakanth, the founder of the DMDK and a former Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, passed away on December 28, 2023, due to health complications. Superstar Rajinikanth, a close friend of Vijayakanth, and actor Kamal Haasan took to social media to honour the late leader.

Sharing his tribute on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil which can loosely be translated to "It has been a year since the passing of our dear friend and DMDK founder, Captain Vijayakanth. The Captain left such a huge impact that people are unable to accept his loss. His qualities of generosity in helping the poor, honesty in standing by the side of the needy, and courage in speaking his mind will forever remain fresh in Tamil minds. #Vijayakanth."

Rajinikanth tweeted, "My tribute to my beloved captain on his first anniversary #CaptainVijayakanth." The homage paid by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and the outpouring of love from his supporters highlights Vijayakanth's enduring legacy as a leader and friend.

Rajinikanth, who shares a long-standing bond with Vijayakanth, lauded his selflessness and highlighted his enduring qualities of friendship. During a media interaction last year, Rajinikanth described Vijayakanth as "the epitome of friendship." He recalled, "Once you become friends with him, you can never forget him. His kindness bound people to him. Many were willing to do anything for him because of his selflessness and courage." Known for his fiery temper, Vijayakanth's anger was always driven by justifiable reasons, Rajinikanth noted. "He never had selfish motives. His courage and integrity set him apart," he said.

Born as Vijayaraj in southern Tamil Nadu, Vijayakanth transitioned from a celebrated actor to a revered political leader. Popularly called "Puratchi Kalaignar" (Revolutionary Artist) and "Karuppu MGR" (Black MGR), he left an unforgettable mark on Tamil cinema and politics.