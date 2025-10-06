ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Badrinath Dham, Seeks Blessings From Lord Badri Vishal

According to the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Rajinikanth was given a warm welcome upon his arrival at the shrine. The committee members presented him with prasad and a tulsi garland as a token of divine blessings from Lord Badri Vishal. Devotees and temple staff expressed their delight at witnessing the superstar's humble and devout demeanour during his visit.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Superstar Rajinikanth, one of Indian cinema's most revered icons, made a spiritual visit to the holy Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Monday, October 6. The veteran actor offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal, seeking blessings at one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimage spots.

Badrinath Dham, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is among the four holy Char Dham places in India and attracts lakhs of visitors every year. It is nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas and has great spiritual importance, and is accessible to devotees only for certain months because of harsh weather conditions.

Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Badrinath Dham, Seeks Blessings From Lord Badri Vishal (Photo: ANI)

The BKTC has also declared the date of closure of the Char Dham portals. The portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be ceremonially closed for winter on October 23, and those of Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 25 at 2:56 pm. These annual closures signal the end of the pilgrimage season since the area becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall during the winter season.

Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Badrinath Dham, Seeks Blessings From Lord Badri Vishal (Photo: ANI)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller, Coolie. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, the film is about Deva, a once-coolie turned rebel, who gets entangled in a sinister smuggling operation while probing into his best friend's suspicious death. Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan are in the key roles.

Having started his career in 1975 with K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal, Rajinikanth remains one of the most powerful stars of Tamil cinema, with box office smashers like Sivaji: The Boss, Robot, 2.0, Thalapathy, and Jailer in his kitty.