Rajinikanth off to Delhi for PM Modi's Oath Ceremony, Hails Strong Opposition as 'Good Sign of Healthy Democracy' (ANI)

Hyderabad: Recently returned from his spiritual journey in the Himalayas, Rajinikanth is now en route to Delhi after receiving a special invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Departing for the national capital earlier this morning, the superstar expressed his thoughts on Modi's re-election for a third consecutive term.

Speaking to the press before his departure, Rajinikanth remarked in Tamil, "Narendra Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister is a remarkable achievement. My heartfelt congratulations to him. The recent elections have also resulted in the emergence of a strong opposition, which is healthy sign of good democracy. I have also received an invitation to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I will keep you updated on my plans regarding that."

Rajinikanth's equitable praise for both the ruling party and the opposition reflects his balanced approach to politics. Despite his decision not to enter politics formally, his presence at such significant political events underscores his influence and respect in India. Notably, Rajinikanth is reportedly the only actor from the South to be invited to Modi's ceremony, scheduled to take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today (June 9), around 7:15 PM.

On the movie front, Rajinikanth continues to enthrall his pan-Indian fanbase with his trademark larger-than-life movies. His upcoming release, Vettaiyan, is set to hit screens during Dussehra. Directed by T J Gnanavel, the film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

Additionally, Rajinikanth is gearing up to commence shooting for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Production for the film, backed by Sun Pictures and announced in September 2023, is set to begin soon. While Sivakarthikeyan's involvement is rumored, the full cast is yet to be confirmed. Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt directors Anbariv are also onboard for the project.