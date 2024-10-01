Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor's Aorta Condition Promptly Treated, To Be Discharged Soon

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road, Chennai, for a routine check-up late Monday night, September 30, 2024. The 73-year-old actor, who enjoys an immense fan following worldwide, was initially scheduled for the hospital visit the following morning. However, for the sake of convenience, he opted to be admitted the night before.

According to a statement from the hospital, Rajinikanth had a swelling in his aorta, the main blood vessel leaving his heart. The condition was treated using a non-surgical, transcatheter approach. "Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Grearms Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method," read the statement.

Rajinikanth Health Update (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sai Satish performed the procedure, placing a stent to seal off the swelling, a technique known as Endovascular Repair. The statement further assured fans and well-wishers that the procedure went according to plan, and Rajinikanth is now in stable condition. The actor is expected to be discharged and return home within two days.

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as Thalaivar, continues to be active in the film industry. His latest release Jailer was a massive success at the box office. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his upcoming project, including Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where Rajinikanth will once again captivate audiences with his iconic screen presence.